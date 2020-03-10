Corey Feldman apologizes for (My) Truth streaming problems, blames hackers

Image zoom Jerod Harris/Getty Images

As Corey Feldman's sexual abuse documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys continued to be plagued by streaming issues, the actor issued an apology Tuesday and maintained that he believes the technical difficulties are the work of hackers.

In a statement sent to those who paid to stream the film, Feldman said, "First and foremost I want to thank you for purchasing tickets to My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys — and for showing your support for this mission that is so important to me and children everywhere. Next, I want to apologize profusely to you for the experience you had trying to view the film. My team and I are aware of your frustration. As you know, I have put every resource I have, not to mention my own personal security, to make this film and to get it out to you. It seems as if there is a group of people trying to silence me and this very vital cause. I will not let anyone silence me or you any longer."

Feldman debuted the film — which details sexual abuse he says he suffered as a child in Hollywood — at a special screening in Los Angeles on Monday night, and it was set to stream simultaneously via his website for anyone who paid the $20 fee to access it. EW was in attendance at screening, held at the Director's Guild of America, where a few minutes into the film Feldman stopped to announce that the live stream wasn't working for those at home and would be delayed. The stream was eventually scrapped altogether.

"It's just tragic, guys, I don't know what to say here," Feldman told members of the media after the screening. "I'm shocked and horrified that something like this could happen. I mean, it's mind-boggling to me that we're vulnerable to this, [that] this could actually happen."

A second stream was scheduled to take place at noon PT/5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, then pushed back two hours. The postponed stream is currently underway, EW has confirmed.

EW has not been able to reach the film's digital provider, Onstream Media, in multiple attempts via phone and email.

The response from fans on social media has been mixed; many continue to support Feldman as they wait patiently for the issues to be resolved, while others have grown tired.

"Obviously, the answer is to give everyone who ordered (or orders) it, full streaming capability for at least a 24 hour period," one tweeted. "We put a man on the moon 50 years ago - we can do this."

Another fan wrote, "There’s NO reasonable explanation in 2020 for people who paid to see this, not to see this. There are several ways he can get this out but there’s been no attempts to do so. I’m a huge fan but I’m really starting to feel taken advantage of."

Another tweeted, "feeling bamboozled here. Why can't you just send everyone with a ticket a link to download to movie?"

Feldman said he wants his fans to know that he's "committed" to getting the film in their hands, and that he'll "continue to make every effort to make sure [they're] able to view this film and to provide safety for kids everywhere."

