Corey Feldman accuses Charlie Sheen of sexually abusing Corey Haim in (My) Truth documentary

Corey Feldman named names.

In his new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which debuted on Monday night at a screening in Los Angeles, Feldman listed the men who he says sexually assaulted him and his friend Corey Haim when they were child stars. Among the names, Feldman alleged Haim had said actor Charlie Sheen raped him while making the 1986 Steven Spielberg film Lucas.

Sheen in the past has categorically denied ever engaging in improper behavior with Haim. EW has reached out to him for comment in response to the documentary's allegations.

"This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn't like 'Oh, by the way, this happened.' He went into great detail," a crying Feldman said in the documentary about Haim, who died from pneumonia in 2010. "He told me, 'Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'"

Haim was 13 and Sheen was 19 when they worked together on Lucas.

Several other talking heads in the documentary also claimed either Haim directly told them he had been abused by Sheen as a child or they had heard word of it from others years later.

"He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy," Feldman's ex-wife Susannah Sprague, said in the documentary, which was produced by Feldman. "He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it," she alleged.

In the doc, Feldman first named three men he had previously accused of sexual abuse himself: Jon Grissom, an actor who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream costarring Feldman and Haim, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss. He also said Dominick Brascia, a former actor and one-time friend of both Coreys who died in 2018, had sexually abused Haim.

Grissom reportedly previously denied the allegations in a YouTube comment. “I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore," he reportedly wrote, according to Page Six. Hoffman has not publicly addressed the allegations since Feldman first named him on The Dr. Oz Show in 2017 and EW has been unable to reach him for comment.

Weiss has also previously denied the allegation, writing on Twitter last month, "Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas. The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me."

The documentary was billed as a pay-per-view event online beginning at 11p.m. ET for $20 a ticket, but 45 minutes after the hour the stream had still not begun online, with viewers seeing an error message or a black box instead. Later, the site was updated to read "Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!"

However, Feldman was in attendance as the movie was streamed in full to a group of friends and members of the media, including EW, in a theater in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests at the screening included Rosanna Arquette, Dave Navarro, Chris Kattan, Ron Jeremy, and Jamie Kennedy.

Feldman first opened up publicly about what he calls rampant pedophilia in Hollywood during a 2011 interview with ABC, and later in his 2013 memoir Coreyography. In his book, he alluded to who Haim’s alleged abuser was without including his real name.

In Coreyography, Feldman reminisces about the day he met Haim and how the pair bonded instantly over their similarities. Feldman says in the passage, “Haim started to confide in me, about some intensely personal stuff, very quickly after that. Within hours of our first meeting, we found ourselves talking about Lucas, the film he made in the summer of 1985, the role I had wanted for myself. At some point during the filming, he explained, an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations and that it was what all the ‘guys do.’"

In 2017, Brascia — who was accused by Feldman of abusing Haim in the documentary — reportedly told the National Enquirer that Haim had confided in him that he and Sheen “smoked pot and had sex.” Sheen denied the allegations and sued the Enquirer for libel.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” the National Enquirer quoted Brascia as saying. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Brascia claimed the Lucas costars also had sex years later. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia told the publication. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Sheen publicly denied the allegations and then sued the National Enquirer, its then-parent company American Media, Inc., former Enquirer editor Dylan Howard, and Brascia for defamation. He released a statement to TMZ at the time confirming the lawsuit and proclaiming his innocence.

"In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth,” Sheen told TMZ. “Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled -- however, every man has a breaking point."

He added, "These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER."

The case took an unexpected turn when Haim’s mother Judy Haim sided with Sheen and then accused Brascia of being her son’s sexual abuser during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, which aired two days after publication of the National Enquirer article.

The complaint filed by Sheen in 2017 alleged that he had been the object of “a particularly egregious, hurtful, and disgusting campaign of defamations falsely asserting that Mr. Sheen sodomized a thirteen year old celebrity actor Corey Haim.” It also included verbiage questioning Brascia’s reliability since Brascia himself has been accused of abusing Haim.

Sheen voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 after his lawyer had reported to the court that the parties were engaged in informal settlement talks, according to court records obtained by EW.

EW has reached out to representatives for Sheen for comment.

