Remember that sequel to 2005's Constantine starring Keanu Reeves? How could you not? The Hollywood A-lister has been working for years to make it happen. Well, rest assured that, even in the face of a lot of reshuffling of the DC superhero slate, the film is still happening.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to EW that Constantine 2 is not scrapped. Internet chatter going around social media suggested it had been.

Reeves will be reprising his role of John Constantine, the magic-wielding occult expert made popular by Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette's Hellblazer comics. The studio announced last year that Reeves would be back for another go with filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who directed the first movie adaptation.

Last week, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios, announced details on the first phase of their plans for DC's pantheon of superheroes on screen. Constantine 2 had not been mentioned at the time.

Titles like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are still coming to theaters, but they will be followed by what Gunn and Safran call Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

This phase will start with an animated Creature Commandos and continue on through a number of movies, including a Superman prequel and a Batman-based The Brave and the Bold. Other TV shows in the works include a Game of Thrones-esque Wonder Woman drama and the Viola Davis-fronted Waller, a Peacemaker spinoff.

It's unclear where Constantine 2 will land in these plans. It's worth noting that Gunn stated there are more projects that will be announced for Chapter 1. It should also be said that Constantine exists in the same dark fantasy-based sect of the DC Universe as Swamp Thing, who is confirmed for his own origin movie.

Anything that falls outside of that main DCU line-up, including the upcoming The Batman — Part II, will exist as standalone stories under the "Elseworlds" umbrella.

For now, you can rest easy that Reeves is still going to be raising Hell, no matter where he falls.

