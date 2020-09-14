The film takes a closer look at the battle between Sega and Nintendo in the 1990s.

Who remembers the video game wars of the '90s? Me. In summation: Sega rules and Nintendo sucks. But we're assuming a more "balanced" view of the battle between the two corporate rivals will be on display in the new documentary Console Wars.

An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of underdogs to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grown-ups, Sonic against Mario, and American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition.

Console Wars is produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, author of the bestselling book of the same name. The executive producers include Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen.

Console Wars premieres on CBS All Access Sept. 23.

Watch the trailer for the film above.