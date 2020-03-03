A family road trip turns apocalyptic in first Connected trailer

A family road trip faces some unexpected speed bumps in the first trailer for Sony Animation's Connected.

Directed by Mike Rianda and produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse alums Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the upcoming animated comedy centers on the Mitchell family, who inadvertently find themselves fighting off a global robot apocalypse.

Broad City's Abbi Jacobson voices aspiring film student Katie Mitchell, with Danny McBride as her not-so-tech-savvy father, Rick. Together with mom Linda (Maya Rudolph), brother Aaron (Rianda), and the family pug Monchi, the Mitchells set out to drive Katie to college, but Rick's plan to foster some offline family bonding goes south, as robots and household appliances around the world start going haywire.

“I tried to think about the two things that I loved the most,” Rianda previously told EW, “which was my crazy family… and also killer robots.”

Eric Andre also voices tech inventor Mark Bowman, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the voice of the Alexa-esque personal assistant PAL. The trailer also shows off the film's hybrid art style, a mix of glossy 3-D and messier, more hand-drawn 2-D elements, using animation technology first developed for Spider-Verse.

“It’s sort of a love letter to our imperfect human world, where it’s lovingly done but everything is kind of rumbly and a little bit wobbly,” Rianda said. “We wanted to show those imperfections, and we wanted to show them lovingly.”

Connected will hit theaters Sept. 18. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: