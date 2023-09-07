Every movie in the Conjuring universe, ranked

8. Annabelle (2014)

The franchise's first spin-off was its second movie overall, released just over a year after the original Conjuring. The film explores an early chapter in the saga of the titular haunted toy and stars Annabelle Wallis as a pregnant housewife and doll collector. Although it has a few solid elements — a charismatic priest and a cult murderer, in particular — the pacing is too slow and its scares are too few and far between to leave much of an impact. If that's not enough, the film has essentially been rendered pointless in the grand scheme of the Conjuring universe, as the other Annabelle movies explore the doll's origins and connection to the Warrens in far greater detail, leaving this first installment in an awkward, redundant middle ground.

Where to watch Annabelle: Hulu