Conjuring 3 scores scary good box office lead over A Quiet Place sequel

Third place goes to Disney's Cruella ($11.2 million), followed by Spirit Untamed ($6.2 million), and Raya and the Last Dragon ($1.3 million) rounds out the top five.

The Conjuring 3, however, was short of beating A Quiet Place's record for the best opening during the pandemic era with $48 million. Currently, 75 percent of all North American theaters are open.

It was confirmed on Friday that a third installment of the latter was greenlit with a tentative date of March 31, 2023, for release. Jeff Nichols is set to take over writing and directing from John Krasinski as the film expands on the universe created by the former The Office star, according to Deadline.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star as married paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren in The Conjuring 3, a couple who witnessed the exorcism of an eight-year-old in the small Connecticut town of Brookfield. Due to the events of that fateful night, the Warrens become involved with the investigation into the demon's origins while chasing the exchange of an evil totem that takes them across state lines.

The film costars Ruari O'Connor, John Noble, Sterling Jerins, and Charlene Amoia.

Cinemascore audiences gave the film a B+.

Also making its debut this weekend is DreamWorks Animations Spirit Untamed, a spin-off of 2002's Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. The latest film, directed by Elaine Bogan, follows the adventures of a spirit young girl named Fortuna (voiced by Isabela Merced), who discovers she has a magical connection to a wild horse most are intimidated by.

Other featured voices include Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, Andre Brauer, and Walton Goggins.

Moviegoers at Cinemascore awarded the animated film an A rating.

Check out the June 4-6 numbers below:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It— $24 million A Quiet Place Part II — $20 million Cruella — $11.2 million Spirit Untamed— $6.2 million Raya and the Last Dragon — $1.3 million Wrath of Man — $1.3 million Spiral—$900k Godzilla vs. Kong— $500k Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train— $450k Dream Horse— $230k

