Hamm takes on the role of Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher in the long-awaited revival of the mystery-comedy franchise.

Jon Hamm steps into Chevy Chase's shoes and reunites with John Slattery in Confess, Fletch first look

Jon Hamm has finally made Fletch happen. After more than 30 years' worth of attempts to revive the popular mystery-comedy franchise, a new version of Fletch is finally set to arrive this year, starring Hamm as roguish journalist Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher (the role originally played onscreen by Chevy Chase).

Confess, Fletch Jon Hamm as Irwin 'Fletch' Fletcher in 'Confess, Fletch' | Credit: Robert Clark/Miramax

Confess, Fletch sees the journalist become the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for his heiress girlfriend's stolen art collection. To prove his innocence, he must work his way through a long list of suspects and determine which one is the real culprit — a lineup that includes an eccentric art dealer, a missing playboy, a flamboyant countess, and even Fletch's girlfriend. Presumably, there will be some hijinks along the way.

Based on Gregory McDonald's series of mystery novels, Fletch originally hit screens with Chase in the title role in 1985, with the sequel Fletch Lives following in 1989. Over the subsequent decades, multiple potential reboots languished in development hell, with Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Zach Braff, and Jason Sudeikis all attached at one point or another.

Produced by Miramax and directed by Superbad's Greg Mottola, Confess, Fletch is currently in post-production and will be released later this year. You can see more first-look photos from the movie below.

Confess, Fletch 'Mad Men' reunion! John Slattery and Jon Hamm appear together in 'Confess, Fletch' | Credit: Robert Clark/Miramax

Confess, Fletch Marcia Gay Harden and Jon Hamm in 'Confess, Fletch' | Credit: Robert Clark/Miramax