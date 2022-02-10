Jon Hamm steps into Chevy Chase's shoes and reunites with John Slattery in Confess, Fletch first look
Jon Hamm has finally made Fletch happen. After more than 30 years' worth of attempts to revive the popular mystery-comedy franchise, a new version of Fletch is finally set to arrive this year, starring Hamm as roguish journalist Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher (the role originally played onscreen by Chevy Chase).
EW has your exclusive first look photos at the new film Confess, Fletch below, featuring a glimpse of Hamm's onscreen reunion with his Mad Men costar John Slattery. The film's cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Barb and Star's Annie Mumolo, The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr., and Hacks' Lorenza Izzo.
Confess, Fletch sees the journalist become the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for his heiress girlfriend's stolen art collection. To prove his innocence, he must work his way through a long list of suspects and determine which one is the real culprit — a lineup that includes an eccentric art dealer, a missing playboy, a flamboyant countess, and even Fletch's girlfriend. Presumably, there will be some hijinks along the way.
Based on Gregory McDonald's series of mystery novels, Fletch originally hit screens with Chase in the title role in 1985, with the sequel Fletch Lives following in 1989. Over the subsequent decades, multiple potential reboots languished in development hell, with Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Zach Braff, and Jason Sudeikis all attached at one point or another.
Produced by Miramax and directed by Superbad's Greg Mottola, Confess, Fletch is currently in post-production and will be released later this year. You can see more first-look photos from the movie below.
