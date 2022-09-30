The Community movie is finally, officially happening at Peacock

Original series stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash will reunite with creator Dan Harmon for the long-promised feature.

Six seasons and a movie? You better believe it!

After years of promises from the cast and creators of NBC's beloved comedy Community that they would one day reunite in a film, NBC's streaming platform, Peacock, has officially announced it is moving forward with Community: The Movie. It will also acquire the full library of Community's six seasons, non-exclusively.

The project will reunite original series stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, with McHale serving as executive producer. Original series creator Dan Harmon and executive producer Andrew Guest are also involved. Harmon said in an interview last month that the movie had been outlined and pitched — now we'll see the results.

Although McHale tagged original series stars Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown in his tweet sharing the news, they were not included in Peacock's official announcement.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious, and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," NBCUniversal executive Susan Rovner said in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony, and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Community Season 6 Episode 609 "Grifting" Danny Pudi, Allison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Ken Jeong are finally reuniting for the long-awaited 'Community' movie. | Credit: Justin Lubin/Peacock

The topic of the long-awaited movie came up during EW's 2020 BINGE podcast of Community, which involved interviews with main cast members about each of the six seasons.

Jacobs told EW at the time that "if there was a movie, we would all do it," adding, "I don't want to speak for everyone. I would do the movie, absolutely. I feel very lucky to have gotten that pilot. I mean, I get so sentimental when I talk about this stuff because, for all of us, this could've gone a different way. I could have not gotten the part. I think it was a real special combination of people and time."

No release date has been set for Community: The Movie — but it is finally, officially happening!

