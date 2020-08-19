What's coming to Netflix in September: The Muppets, Sister, Sister, and more

As summer comes to an end, Netflix will kick off the fall season with some previously hard-to-stream gems.

First thing of note would be that in addition to perennial streaming favorites like the Back to the Future trilogy and Magic Mike, the modern Muppets movies are coming to the service — possibly in response to Disney+ airing the new show Muppets Now.

Check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix next month below.

Sept. 1

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef's Table: BBQ

Freaks — You're One of Us

Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Sept. 4

Away

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for "Superman"

Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Sept. 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Sept. 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

Sept. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy's Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All The Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma

The Last Word

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wentworth: Season 8