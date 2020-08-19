What's coming to Netflix in September: The Muppets, Sister, Sister, and more
As summer comes to an end, Netflix will kick off the fall season with some previously hard-to-stream gems.
First thing of note would be that in addition to perennial streaming favorites like the Back to the Future trilogy and Magic Mike, the modern Muppets movies are coming to the service — possibly in response to Disney+ airing the new show Muppets Now.
Also arriving on Netflix in September, continuing its wave of classic Black sitcom acquisitions, are Girlfriends and Sister, Sister, which gave us stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia Mowry-Hardict, and Tamera Mowry-Housely.
Check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix next month below.
Sept. 1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Sept. 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef's Table: BBQ
Freaks — You're One of Us
Sept. 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Sept. 4
Away
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Sept. 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for "Superman"
Sept. 8
StarBeam: Season 2
Sept. 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
Sept. 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
Sept. 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
Sept. 15
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy's Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
Sept. 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
Sept. 17
Dragon's Dogma
The Last Word
Sept. 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
Sept. 21
A Love Song for Latasha
Sept. 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
Sept. 23
Enola Holmes
Waiting…
Sept. 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
Sept. 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
Sept. 26
The Good Place: Season 4
Sept. 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Sept. 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Sept. 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8
