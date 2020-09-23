What's coming to Netflix in October 2020: Rebecca, The Trial of the Chicago 7, more
October signifies a couple of things. First and foremost it is, of course, the month of Halloween, of chilly weather and spooky vibes. But it is also Hispanic Heritage Month, a time for so many Americans to celebrate their families and backgrounds. Netflix's October offerings include new movies and TV shows for both meanings of October. Hispanic-focused stories such as the new season of Carmen Sandiego and Vampires vs. the Bronx are coming to the streaming platform later this month.
As the title suggests, Vampires vs. the Bronx is also a Halloween-ready monster movie. There is already a healthy selection of scary movies on Netflix, but this October brings even more relevant titles. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, complete with director Mike Flanagan and certain actors but a whole different story, while Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film Hubie Halloween is a comedic take on protecting the neighborhood from monsters. And hey, if you want more pleasant fall vibes, there's also Emily in Paris.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month.
Oct. 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
Cape Fear
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau / All Because of You
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the Lake
Oct. 9
Deaf U
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Ginny Weds Sunny
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen's Gambit
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Oct. 28
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Oct. 30
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
