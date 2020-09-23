What's coming to Netflix in October 2020: Rebecca, The Trial of the Chicago 7, more

October signifies a couple of things. First and foremost it is, of course, the month of Halloween, of chilly weather and spooky vibes. But it is also Hispanic Heritage Month, a time for so many Americans to celebrate their families and backgrounds. Netflix's October offerings include new movies and TV shows for both meanings of October. Hispanic-focused stories such as the new season of Carmen Sandiego and Vampires vs. the Bronx are coming to the streaming platform later this month.

As the title suggests, Vampires vs. the Bronx is also a Halloween-ready monster movie. There is already a healthy selection of scary movies on Netflix, but this October brings even more relevant titles. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, complete with director Mike Flanagan and certain actors but a whole different story, while Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film Hubie Halloween is a comedic take on protecting the neighborhood from monsters. And hey, if you want more pleasant fall vibes, there's also Emily in Paris.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

Oct. 1

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black '47

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica

Cape Fear

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I'm Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Pasal Kau / All Because of You

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Worst Witch: Season 4

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

To the Lake

Oct. 9

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen's Gambit

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Oct. 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Oct. 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

Oct. 31

The 12th Man