What's coming to Netflix in November 2020: The Crown,' Dash & Lily,' and more

November signals the earliest beginnings of the holiday season. The time of year when we hunker down at home and snuggle in for some good, diverting entertainment.

This year, more than ever, we could use some holiday cheer and enjoyable content to help us while away the colder days and nights. Luckily, Netflix has a stacked line-up in store for November this year, which includes the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown, new holiday charmer Dash & Lily, and the Santa sequel The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, featuring Kurt Russell.

There's plenty of other holiday films in-store as well, including original musical Jingle Jangle, Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

Though the film landscape looks very different this year, November is also a major time for awards contenders and there's plenty of that too with Sophia Loren in The Life Ahead and Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month.

Nov. 1

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Mother

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Love and Anarchy

Nov. 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Nov. 6

Citation

Country Ever After

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover: Season 2

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily

Trash Truck

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun

The Liberator

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

What We Wanted

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

The Minions of Midas

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

We Are the Champions

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

If Anything Happens I Love You

Voices of Fire

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Hillbilly Elegy

Wonderoos

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

The Call

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Don't Listen

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Virgin River: Season 2

La Belva / The Beast

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful

Finding Agnes

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens