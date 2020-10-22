What's coming to Netflix in November 2020: The Crown,' Dash & Lily,' and more
November signals the earliest beginnings of the holiday season. The time of year when we hunker down at home and snuggle in for some good, diverting entertainment.
This year, more than ever, we could use some holiday cheer and enjoyable content to help us while away the colder days and nights. Luckily, Netflix has a stacked line-up in store for November this year, which includes the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown, new holiday charmer Dash & Lily, and the Santa sequel The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, featuring Kurt Russell.
There's plenty of other holiday films in-store as well, including original musical Jingle Jangle, Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.
Though the film landscape looks very different this year, November is also a major time for awards contenders and there's plenty of that too with Sophia Loren in The Life Ahead and Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this month.
Nov. 1
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
Mother
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With a Prince
Love and Anarchy
Nov. 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop
Paranormal
Nov. 6
Citation
Country Ever After
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover: Season 2
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily
Trash Truck
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun
The Liberator
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born
What We Wanted
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
The Minions of Midas
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
We Are the Champions
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
If Anything Happens I Love You
Voices of Fire
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
Hillbilly Elegy
Wonderoos
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Call
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Don't Listen
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
Virgin River: Season 2
La Belva / The Beast
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
