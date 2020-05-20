What's coming to Netflix in June: Clueless, Hannibal, Fuller House finale, and more

Hannibal type TV Show network NBC genre Crime

Another month of coronavirus quarantine approaches, but the good news is there will at least be new things to watch on Netflix.

Next month brings the final season of Fuller House, which hits the platform on June 2. In the time since the Full House follow-up series premiered, Netflix has also made a name for itself as a film studio. Having previously produced original movies by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh, this June will see Netflix release a new film from Spike Lee titled Da 5 Bloods. Just as Community made its Netflix debut last month, another NBC series arrives on the platform for the first time this June: Hannibal, the Bryan Fuller series starring Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibal.

Below, check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix next month.

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

