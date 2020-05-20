What's coming to Netflix in June: Clueless, Hannibal, Fuller House finale, and more
Another month of coronavirus quarantine approaches, but the good news is there will at least be new things to watch on Netflix.
Next month brings the final season of Fuller House, which hits the platform on June 2. In the time since the Full House follow-up series premiered, Netflix has also made a name for itself as a film studio. Having previously produced original movies by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Soderbergh, this June will see Netflix release a new film from Spike Lee titled Da 5 Bloods. Just as Community made its Netflix debut last month, another NBC series arrives on the platform for the first time this June: Hannibal, the Bryan Fuller series starring Mads Mikkelsen as the titular cannibal.
Below, check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix next month.
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way To Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half
