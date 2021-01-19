What's coming to Netflix February 2021: Inception, Malcolm & Marie, To All the Boys 3, and more
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.
It feels like 2021 just started and yet we're already approaching the second month of the new year. That means it's time for the monthly Netflix content cycle to churn once again. A slew of movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix in February, but plenty of new titles will be joining the streaming platform as well — from past hit movies like Inception and My Best Friend's Wedding to new streaming debuts like Malcolm & Marie and the third To All the Boys movie.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.
Feb. 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)
Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey
Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)
Feb. 15
The Crew
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good GIrls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
