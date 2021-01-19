What's coming to Netflix February 2021: Inception, Malcolm & Marie, To All the Boys 3, and more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

By Christian Holub
January 19, 2021 at 02:18 PM EST
Advertisement
Credit: Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros.; DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX; JUHAN NOH/NETFLIX

It feels like 2021 just started and yet we're already approaching the second month of the new year. That means it's time for the monthly Netflix content cycle to churn once again. A slew of movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix in February, but plenty of new titles will be joining the streaming platform as well — from past hit movies like Inception and My Best Friend's Wedding to new streaming debuts like Malcolm & Marie and the third To All the Boys movie.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

Feb. 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic 
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 

Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane 

Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City 
The Last Paradiso 
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun 
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot
Squared Love

Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes 
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey

Feb. 13
Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15
The Crew

Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good GIrls: Season 3

Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me! 
MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20
Classmates Minus

Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé

Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her 
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Related content:

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com