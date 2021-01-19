Check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

What's coming to Netflix February 2021: Inception, Malcolm & Marie, To All the Boys 3, and more

It feels like 2021 just started and yet we're already approaching the second month of the new year. That means it's time for the monthly Netflix content cycle to churn once again. A slew of movies and TV shows will be leaving Netflix in February, but plenty of new titles will be joining the streaming platform as well — from past hit movies like Inception and My Best Friend's Wedding to new streaming debuts like Malcolm & Marie and the third To All the Boys movie.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month.

Feb. 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)

Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)

Feb. 15

The Crew

Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good GIrls: Season 3

Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2

Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb. 20

Classmates Minus

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)