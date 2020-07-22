What's coming to Netflix in August: Cobra Kai, Jurassic Park, and more
Summer rolls on, and that means we're coming up on another monthly change-up of Netflix content.
The Karate Kid movies will be leaving Netflix in August, but on the other hand, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai will become available on the streaming platform in exchange. Though the series, which picks up the world of Karate Kid 35 years after the events of the films, started on YouTube Red, it has now been acquired by Netflix. The first two seasons arrive in August, and season 3 will be a Netflix exclusive later on.
Speaking of sequel series, The Legend of Korra is also coming to Netflix next month, following the success enjoyed by its predecessor Avatar: The Last Airbender since returning to the service in April.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix next month.
Aug. 1
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation
Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Aug. 5
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted
Aug. 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Aug. 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Aug. 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Mr. Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl
Aug. 14
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
Aug. 20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Aug. 25
Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Aug. 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
