What's coming to Netflix in August: Cobra Kai, Jurassic Park, and more

Cobra Kai type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Summer rolls on, and that means we're coming up on another monthly change-up of Netflix content.

The Karate Kid movies will be leaving Netflix in August, but on the other hand, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai will become available on the streaming platform in exchange. Though the series, which picks up the world of Karate Kid 35 years after the events of the films, started on YouTube Red, it has now been acquired by Netflix. The first two seasons arrive in August, and season 3 will be a Netflix exclusive later on.

Speaking of sequel series, The Legend of Korra is also coming to Netflix next month, following the success enjoyed by its predecessor Avatar: The Last Airbender since returning to the service in April.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons coming to Netflix next month.

Aug. 1

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Aug. 5

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Aug. 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Mr. Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl

Aug. 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Aug. 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Related content: