Coming 2 America is now coming to Amazon for a 2021 premiere

Coming 2 America, the starry sequel to 1988's comedy classic Coming to America with Eddie Murphy, has officially moved from Paramount to Amazon and will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video next.

Amazon's acquisition were first reported in October, but the company made the formal announcement Friday morning. Coming 2 America's new streaming release date is March 5, 2021, and it will reach more than 240 countries and territories on the platform.

The sequel will see the newly crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted advisor Semmi (Hall) heading back to Queens, New York from their royal country of Zamunda after Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son in the city of Queens. Murphy will also reprise his various characters for the barbershop crew.

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda?" producer Kevin Misher said in a statement. "We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."

Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) directs Coming 2 America. Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield wrote the screenplay based on a story by Blaustein, Sheffield, and Justin Kanew that, in turn, is based on characters created by Murphy for the original film.

