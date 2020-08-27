Come Play trailer teases a terror which can only be seen via cellphones and tablets

Think what people are eyeballing on their cellphones and tablets isn't worrying enough during this apocalyptic year? Then by all means check out the trailer for the new horror movie Come Play (out Oct. 30).

The film concerns Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Come Play stars Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr., both of whom have experience in the horror sphere. Jacobs appeared in the 2013 butt-demon horror-comedy Bad Milo! while Gallagher Jr.'s terror tale credits include 10 Cloverfield Lane and Mike Flanagan's Hush. Oliver is played by newcomer Azhy Robertson.

Come Play is written and directed by Jacob Chase. Watch the film's trailer above.

Image zoom Amblin Partners / Focus Features