See the Fear the Walking Dead actor's transformation into the openly gay activist Bayard Rustin.

Colman Domingo is bringing a little-seen civil rights activist to light in a first-look photo from his upcoming Bayard Rustin biopic, Rustin, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama through their Higher Ground Productions.

The Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria actor leads Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director George C. Wolfe's upcoming biographical film about the openly gay, historically influential figure who, because of his sexuality, largely played a behind-the-scenes role in the fight for racial equality in America.

Rustin charts the titular subject's life and career, leading up to his impact on the March on Washington movement as a close advisor to Martin Luther King Jr.

"He was all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build," according to an official synopsis from Netflix, but now "Rustin illuminates the life of this unsung hero, a man whose influential work as an activist changed the course of history."

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in the new biopic 'Rustin,' about the activist's life | Credit: David Lee/Netflix

Produced by Oscar-winning American Beauty producer Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground's Tonia Davis, Rustin also features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Audra McDonald, among others.

Rustin premieres on Netflix in 2023. See the first-look photo of Domingo above.

