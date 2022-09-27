"She kicked me in the knee. But that was my fault. I got too close to her."

Colin Farrell was kicked by a donkey and bitten by a dog while filming The Banshees of Inisherin

The actor recently revealed that he had multiple mishaps with his critter co-stars — including a donkey named Jenny — while shooting the upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin.

"Ah, Jenny was tricky," Farrell told Empire. "It was her first film, but she acted like it was her 100th. She was kind of over it. Kind of jaded."

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

In the film, Farrell's character Pádraic keeps a donkey as a pet. But while Farrell and Jenny's close bond might be play out onscreen, it didn't last long once director Martin McDonagh called cut.

In fact, Farrell revealed that the morose mule decided to not-so-lovingly teach him a lesson about the importance of boundaries while on set one day. "She didn't like her nose being touched, I found out," he said. "She kicked me in the knee. But that was my fault. I got too close to her."

But it wasn't just Jenny that wasn't impressed with Farrell. The In Bruges star shared that he didn't exactly experience puppy love with the dog — who is owned by his co-star Brendan Gleeson's character Colm — in the film either. "I f---ing got bitten by your f---ing dog!" Farrell exclaimed. "I still have the scar. The donkey kicked me, the dog bit me…"

Still, he did manage to keep one pet pal: Minnie the horse. "Minnie was great," Farrell enthused. "Minnie proved that there's no such thing as small parts, just small actors."

Directed by McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin centers around two longtime friends, Pádraic and Colm, who live on a quaint island off the Irish coast and experience a falling out. Its cast also includes Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

In her review, EW's film critic Leah Greenblatt described the film as being "about life: the brevity of it, the risks we do or don't take, who we choose to share it with in the end. And for all the gall, absurdity, and outright threats of physical violence, it's pretty feckin' wonderful."

