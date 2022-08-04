The new Ireland-set film reunites the two actors with their In Bruges director, Martin McDonagh.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson go through a friend breakup in The Banshees of Inisherin trailer

Sometimes it's hard maintaining a friendship. In real life it seems like actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are on good terms, because they're reuniting on a new film called The Banshees of Inisherin. But their characters appear to be on the outs in the first trailer.

"Now, if I've done something to you, just tell me what I've done to you," pleads Pádraic (Farrell) after his friend Colm (Gleeson) makes it clear he doesn't want to hang out anymore.

"Well, you didn't do anything to me," Colm responds. "I just don't like you anymore."

"But you liked me yesterday," Pádraic pleads.

Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in 'The Banshess of Inisherin' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

The Banshees of Inisherin is set in Farrell and Gleeson's native Ireland, and there are clips of Colm playing the fiddle in a pub. Later in the trailer, he implies that he's trying to cut ties with Pádraic so that he can become better at music — after all, he points out, no one remembers regular nice guys from the 17th century, but we all know Mozart.

There are just a couple problems with that. One, Pádraic doesn't actually know who Mozart is, so maybe Colm's reading of history is off. Two, Colm is so desperate to be rid of Pádraic that he threatens to cut off one of his own fingers every time his former friend tries to start a new conversation. And despite what Barry Keoghan's character says, that doesn't sound like a good recipe for continued ability to play the fiddle.

The Banshees of Inisherin reunites Fareell and Gleeson with their In Bruges director, Martin McDonagh, and the writer's signature brand of black comedy is all over the new trailer. Watch it above — the film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month ahead of a theatrical release in October.

