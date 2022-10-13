Brendan Gleeson breaks off bromance with a devastated Colin Farrell in Banshees of Inisherin clip
Breaking up is always painful, but it can be especially excruciating when someone can't take a hint.
In The Banshees of Inisherin, it's Colin Farrell's poor, guileless Pádraic who can't understand why his gruff mate Colm (Brendan Gleeson) has made himself so scarce lately. In the exclusive clip above, Pádraic has had enough of Colm's cold shoulder and corners his suddenly aloof pal outside a pub, demanding to know what he's done to offend him.
The problem is, Pádraic hasn't really done much of anything. In a brutally honest twist on the "it's not you, it's me" line, Colm explains bluntly, "I just don't like you no more."
The film, which reunites director Martin McDonagh with his In Bruges stars, is set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and follows a dejected Pádraic as he sets out to repair the damaged friendship with help from his sister (Kerry Condon) and a troubled young islander (Barry Keoghan). But his efforts only strengthen Colm's resolve as he delivers an ultimatum that results in "alarming consequences," per the film's official synopsis.
Banshees of Inisherin (in theaters Oct. 21) has already garnered major awards buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month (where Farrell won the Best Actor Volpi Cup), with critics hailing Gleeson and Farrell for their rich performances. EW's Leah Greenblatt called the film "pretty feckin' wonderful" in her A- review.
Watch the Banshees of Inisherin clip above.
