The Coen brothers movies, ranked

17. ​The Ladykillers (2004)

This remake of the 1955 Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers film finds Tom Hanks, J.K. Simmons, Tzi Ma, Ryan Hurst and Marlon Wayans hatching a scheme to rob a casino. Part of the plan is to rent a room from Marva Munson (Irma P. Hall) and utilize her root cellar in their plot. Things do not go to plan and murder becomes part of the stratagem, but even that is harder than it looks.

This film is… fine, but it falls short of the Coen brothers' uncanny brilliance and focus. Perhaps being limited by the constraints of a remake does not play well to their strengths? Ladykillers is by no means a bad film, but in comparison to the rest of this list, it leaves the viewer wanting much more.