CODA's Marlee Matlin: "There's still a lot of work that we have to do."

EW Game Changers is a new series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment.

"The entertainment industry doesn't necessarily make themselves available to everyone," says Marlee Matlin in a recent interview with EW about issues related to the hearing-impaired. Matlin, a Best Actress winner at age 21 for Children of a Lesser God in 1987 (and still the youngest recipient of that award), has spent her nearly four-decade career fighting for the rights of deaf individuals. She's pushed for deaf actors to have the same opportunities as their hearing counterparts and for deaf viewers to have access to accurate closed-captioning on all forms of media. "I would love to say that we don't have to deal with trying to get work or trying to make connections, but I think it's not the case."

Recently the actress has been on the campaign trail for the Best Picture-nominated CODA, alongside her costars, which includes deaf actor Troy Kotsur. He's nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, only the second deaf person to be nominated for an Oscar after Matlin. EW's Calie Schepp sat down with Matlin to discuss (completely in American Sign Language) the surging film, her upcoming directorial debut and CODA'S history-making Oscar run (it's currently the frontrunner for Best Picture).

CODA Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin in 'CODA' | Credit: Apple TV+

"When I first read the script, I was amazed the fact that there were three deaf characters carrying the film," Matlin says. "There's never been a film like that, probably since Children of a Lesser God 35 years ago." Matlin introduced a whole generation of moviegoers to a complex deaf character with Children, and is doing it again with her performance as CODA's Jackie Rossi, a caring, yet conflicted deaf mother of a hearing child.

Understanding the rich and storied culture that deaf Americans hold dear to them was important to writer and director Sian Heder. "I don't think I've ever seen a director in so long really delve in, jump into culture, embrace our culture, our language," Matlin says.

Watch our video above for EW's complete chat with Matlin, including her thoughts about working with the American Civil Liberties Union, how life changed when she won her Oscar, and what the future for deaf actors in Hollywood needs to be.

