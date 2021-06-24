See first trailer for record-breaking Sundance award winner CODA

CODA (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Grab some tissues and mark your calendar because CODA is about to sail right into your heart.

Siân Heder's irresistible coming-of-age drama - which premiered as part of this January's virtual Sundance, where it sold for a record $25 million to Apple TV+ and scored the festival's U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Dramatic Directing Award, U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for its ensemble cast - will land in theaters and on the streaming service on Aug. 13. EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the tender indie, below.

Emilia Jones stars as Ruby, a teenage girl in a small Massachusetts town who spends her days in high school and her very early mornings on a fishing boat, working for her family's small business. The only hearing member in her deaf family (CODA is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby contributes in part as an indispensable interpreter, but she isn't inspired by the fishing business. She follows her passion for music (and her crush on a classmate) by joining her high school choir, where the choral director (Eugenio Derbez) encourages her to develop her gift for singing. Torn between her obligations to her family and her dreams, Ruby must decide which path to follow as graduation draws near.

Coda Credit: Apple TV +

Starring all deaf actors as Ruby's family (including Oscar winner Marlee Matlin as her mother), Heder's drama, an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier, "works so winningly to bring the often unseen (or just terminally underexplored) world of deafness to such joyful, ordinary life," EW's B+ review enthuses. "CODA [feels] like both the best and most familiar kind of family film, and one you've never quite seen before." Check out the trailer above.

Coda Credit: Apple TV +

CODA hits theaters and Apple TV+ on Aug. 13.

