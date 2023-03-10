Filmmaker Mark Polonia is hoping to blow us away with this latest cocaine-fueled monster movie.

There is now a Cocaine Shark movie and, trust us, you really need to watch this trailer

Just when you thought it was safe to joke about someone making a movie called Cocaine Shark...

...someone actually made a movie called Cocaine Shark!

The movie comes from B-movie production company Wide Eye Releasing, and you can watch the trailer below.

In Cocaine Shark, a mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world as a small band of people tries to stop the carnage.

Cocaine Shark Photo credit: Wild Eye Releasing 'Cocaine Shark' poster. | Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

In February, inspired by the then-upcoming Cocaine Bear, numerous social media users pitched the idea for a movie called Cocaine Shark after New Zealand authorities announced that 3.2 tonnes of cocaine had been intercepted in the Pacific Ocean. When Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks was subsequently asked if she would consider tackling another project featuring a coked-out animal, she replied in the affirmative.

"I've seen that. If there's a great story, then sure," Banks told PEOPLE. "Jaws with cocaine? I don't see how that loses."

The folks at Wild Eye Releasing clearly agree.

Cocaine Shark is written by Bret McCormick (The Abomination, Repligator) and directed by Mark Polonia, who brought us last year's Amityville in Space. The movie stars Ken VanSant (Queen Crab, Jurassic Prey) and Titus Himmelberger (Amityville in Space, Sharkula).

The movie will be arriving on digital and DVD July 7.

Watch the trailer for Cocaine Shark below.

