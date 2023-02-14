Cocaine Bear goes for high scores with a people-eating 8-bit video game

If you watched the gloriously gory trailer for Elizabeth Banks' horror-comedy Cocaine Bear and thought, "Oh, to be that high-as-hell bear eagerly ripping through people and packages of cocaine," then wow, do we have the game for you.

On Tuesday, Cocaine Bear released an 8-bit online video game titled Cocaine Bear: the Rise of Pablo Escobear. Drawing inspiration from classic arcade gems like Pac-Man, the game has players take control of the film's furry protagonist, Cokey, and embark on a drug-addled rampage that involves chasing down ambulances, eating a ton of people, and inhaling as much of the titular stimulant as possible.

"Here's something to entertain you," the film's Twitter account said, adding that it was looking forward to seeing everyone's, ahem, high scores.

While audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to see Cokey's carnage play out on the big screen, the game offers a taste of what to expect from the movie, which stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and the late Ray Liotta.

Inspired by the true story of a bear that really did eat a bunch of cocaine, the film sees its intoxicated black bear wreak havoc in a Georgia forest after stumbling upon a duffel bag dropped by smugglers. Along the way, Cokey crosses paths with dealers, concerned parents, hikers, and police officers — all of whom are woefully out of their depth.

Banks told EW in December that Cocaine Bear was her way of creating a "revenge story" for the real bear, which died of an overdose. "It just gave me a point of view and a purpose for making it," the director said. "Like, there's a real message here: We should not f--- with nature, nature will win."

Cocaine Bear hits theaters Feb. 24.