Elizabeth Banks reveals which Cocaine Bear character had an even gorier death in original cut

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cocaine Bear.

Filmmaker Elizabeth Banks had no problem taking a blood-soaked approach to making her just-released Cocaine Bear, about a bear who goes berserk after ingesting illegal drugs.

Cocaine Bear 'Cocaine Bear' | Credit: Universal Pictures

"I love gore," says the director, whose new film stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta, among others. "I think it's really fun. I think it's a way to process traumatic things in a sort of outrageous way. It's always struck me as very funny in a weird way. I just didn't think we could make a movie about a rampaging bear on a bender without the gore. I mean, bears literally eat their prey alive."

Banks does admit that she decided to tone down the gore, though, when it came to the death of one character: Kristofer Hivju's hiker Olaf, who is killed by the titular animal toward the end of the movie.

"At the very end of the process, we ended up cutting back on a few shots of gore in the third act of the film," says the filmmaker. "I just felt at that point the audience was on more of an emotional journey and I didn't want to distract from it. So, for instance, Olaf, the hiker who gets murdered, we had some incredible prosthetics of him, they ripped off his whole face, and we had a close-up of it that is no longer in the movie. Maybe in the director's cut we'll get some of that back in."

