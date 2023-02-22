Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks pays tribute to the late Ray Liotta: 'He was just a delight'

Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks has told EW that cast member Ray Liotta was "a delight" and recalled how he brought tears to people's eyes with a speech the actor made after wrapping his part in the movie. Liotta plays a drug kingpin named Dentwood in Banks' animal-attack horror-comedy, hitting theaters Friday. The Something Wild and Goodfellas star died in May 2022, at the age of 67.

"Well, I loved working with Ray," says Banks. "He came so joyfully to the set of the movie, he totally got the tone. You know, I had worked with him previously [on the 2011 film The Details]. I found him to be so charming and not at all like the tough guy that he's portrayed so often. I felt he's much more Henry Hill, you know — he's got a big heart and he's actually very sweet and funny."

Ray Liotta attends "Marriage Story" New York Premiere; Elizabeth Banks at the Academys 13th Governors Awards Ray Liotta and Elizabeth Banks | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"He asked for more jokes when he read the script, which I loved," the actress and director continued. "He was like, 'Everybody seems like they have some funny lines, I need to be quirkier in this movie.' He was such a gift to me. He came to set every day excited, committed, professional. He gave a beautiful speech when he wrapped to our crew. He brought tears to people's eyes. He was just a delight."

Banks previously paid tribute to Liotta on Instagram a few days after the actor's death.

"I had a special bond with Ray Liotta," she wrote. "We met on a little film, The Details, and he blew me away. I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn't follow me, that I couldn't direct action because of that. Ray's respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f---king anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace."

Cocaine Bear comes to theaters Feb. 24.

