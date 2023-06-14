The pair play a couple whose child claims to hear knocks coming from inside the wall of his bedroom.

Lizzy Caplan and The Boys' Antony Starr are nightmarish parents in Cobweb trailer

In the horror movie Cobweb, young actor Woody Norman plays a lonely, bullied, 8-year-old boy named Peter who starts to hear knocks coming from inside the wall of his bedroom. As the kid's mother, played by Lizzy Caplan (Mean Girls, Party Down), says in EW's exclusive trailer for the film, "Peter has an overactive imagination."

Is Norman's character really imagining these bumps in the night, or is someone (or something) trying to get his attention? All will be revealed by the end of this twisty terror tale from filmmaker Samuel Bodin, creator and director of Netflix horror TV series Marianne.

Lizzy Caplan as Carol in the horror/thriller film, COBWEB Lizzy Caplan in the horror film 'Cobweb' | Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

"This is an old house. There are bound to be bumps in the night," Caplan's Carol tells her son in the footage before scaring the crap out of her child.

The cast of Cobweb also includes The Boys star Antony Starr as Peter's father, Mark, who warns his son, "You have to make hard decisions to protect your family." Cleopatra Coleman from Fox's The Last Man on Earth and Zack Snyder's upcoming Rebel Moon also appears as Peter's worried teacher.

The film is written by Chris Thomas Devlin and produced by Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.

Cobweb The poster for 'Cobwell,' starring Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr | Credit: Lionsgate

Cobweb is released in theaters July 21. Watch the trailer above.

