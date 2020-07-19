Celebrate 25th anniversary of Clueless with trivia facts that'll make you say 'As if!'

Clueless type Movie

It's been 25 years since Clueless first hit theaters, but Fandango has some trivia facts about the iconic movie that will have you totally buggin' decades later.

Amy Heckerling’s beloved film starring Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy debuted July 19, 1995 as a modern riff on Jane Austen's Emma, kicking off a new wave of contemporary adaptations of classic literature aimed at teens and young adults. And to celebrate Clueless' milestone anniversary, Fandango is hosting a playlist of modern adaptations of classic lit ranging from 10 Things I Hate About You which was based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew to Cruel Intentions which was based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses to She’s the Man which was based on Twelfth Night and more.

But did you know who could have starred in the movie instead of Silverstone and Murphy? Or where the inspiration came from for all the characters? EW has an exclusive video featuring trivia facts and behind-the-scenes information about Clueless (and all of these other movies). Roll with the homies and check it out below (and check out the full list of trivia here):

