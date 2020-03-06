Clueless is rollin' (with the homies) back to theaters for 25th anniversary

Clueless type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

As if we'd miss an opportunity to see the most iconic teen movie of all time on the big screen once again!

Throw on your white, collarless shirt from Fred Segal and gas up your Jeep convertible, because Clueless is heading back to theaters in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The Amy Heckerling-directed classic — starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a rich Los Angeles teen who takes a plain-Jane newbie (Brittany Murphy) under her wing while navigating personal romantic woes of her own — will play on select screens across the country for three days only this spring.

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will show the film on May 3, May 4, and May 6 at approximately 700 North American theaters, with a special pre-show presentation dissecting the film's memorable slang.

Following its original release on July 19, 1995, Clueless grossed $56.6 million at the domestic box office and became a cult hit that blossomed into a cultural phenomenon for years to come. The film has endured as one of Hollywood's most celebrated teen movies thanks to its trend-setting fashions, quotable lines, and irresistible ensemble cast that also includes Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Wallace Shawn, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, and Jeremy Sisto.

A television series reboot of the film centering around Dash's character (Cher's best friend, Dionne) is currently in development at CBS Television Studios. The plot has been described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté, and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long No. 2 (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans."

Tickets for the Clueless 25th anniversary screenings are available now on the Fathom Events website.

