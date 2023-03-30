A fertility clinic visit gives birth to terrifying visions in trailer for horror movie Clock

In the horror movie Clock (premiering on Hulu April 28), Dianna Agron plays a woman named Ella who wants to want a baby. To kickstart her biological clock, she undergoes experimental treatment at a remote fertility clinic and starts to witness terrifying visions.

"It's about a woman in her late 30s and her desperate attempt to fix her broken biological clock," says writer-director Alexis Jacknow. "It's about somebody who caves to the pressures of family, society, culture, and puts her career on the line to try to have children, to try to want children. She gives up her big break in her career and enrolls in this clinical trial and starts experimental medical treatments."

Clock Dianna Agron in 'Clock' | Credit: Hulu

The film's supporting cast includes Saul Rubinek, Jay Ali, and Melora Hardin, who plays the head of the fertility clinic.

"I've been a fan of hers forever," Jacknow says of Hardin. "I remember watching her in The Office, and then I watched Transparent, and I was like, who is that playing Tammy Cashman? I looked it up, and I was like, wait a minute, that's Melora Hardin? That was the moment I realized she could literally do anything. I loved the idea of her in this part because she has such presence and authority, but she's also warm and grounded and can navigate this ice queen-versus-trusted mentor figure really beautifully."

Jacknow reveals she did not grow up a horror fan ("I was a total scaredy-cat") but, over time, has fallen in love with the genre and the multitudes it can contain.

"It's just a really great genre for getting out message-based material," she says. "I got to talk about female body autonomy in a movie that's going to be on Hulu because it's a horror film."

Clock will receive its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans on March 31. The film starts streaming on Hulu on April 28.

Exclusively, watch the trailer for Clock below.

