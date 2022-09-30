Clive Barker adaptations, ranked

14. Dread (2009)

Produced by Clive Barker and based on his short story "Dread," from "Books of Blood."

Dread is a contemptible film, one of the most ceaselessly putrid and repellent things to ever see release, a "motion picture" which begins with a young mother receiving what can only be described as an "axe-cam" to the face and features a climax solely constructed around watching a young woman starve to death. It's yet another Saw or Hostel clone, where unlikable characters trap each other in rooms and commit violence upon one another, though it possesses the dubious distinction of being the most aggressively ugly and the least bound by plot than any other lowly imitator.

Ostensibly, it's a story about university students who conduct a study of fear — but really it's a collection of poorly rendered images in the order of something vaguely gesturing towards a narrative. Stephen (Twilight's Jackson Rathbone, sporting an improbable wig) wishes to use the experiment to delve deeper into his regret over his brother's tragic death, while Quaid (Shaun Evans) wants to use the fears of others to better understand the brutal axe murder of his parents when he was just a boy. None of this pays off in any fashion, as potentially interesting plot threads are rapidly dropped in favor of a typical maniac plot. This is a movie so obsessed with flaying the bodies of prone, naked women that it never for one moment stops to consider its own plot, characters, or morality. There may be a workable version of this story, but why this one had to be so positively dyspeptic remains an unanswered question.

When you consider the magnificent renaissance the horror genre has enjoyed over the last decade or so — the horror pictures we get now that are absolutely bursting with creative inspiration, from down-and-dirty exploitation riffs like Pearl and Beast (both 2022) to more cerebral fare like The Babadook (2014) — films from this torture porn period seem all the more creatively bankrupt.

Skip Dread (2009), and instead try: Frontier(s) (2007), Xavier Gens' far more capable sickie, available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.