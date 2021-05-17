The MTV Movie & TV Awards also debuted previews from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Snake Eyes.

Check out action-packed new clips from Black Widow, Loki, In the Heights, and more

The Snakes Eyes trailer wasn't the only preview revealed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night. Marvel Studios dropped clips from Disney+'s Loki series and the Black Widow movie. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda premiered a clip from his highly anticipated movie musical In the Heights.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha and Florence Pugh's Yelena pick the perfect time to bicker during a high-speed chase in this preview.

Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ with premiere access on July 9.

Loki

In the clip from Loki, Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius introduces himself to Tom Hiddleston's dastardly title character in the elevator of the TVA.

"The idea that your little club decides the fate of trillions of people across all of existence at the behest of three space lizards? Yes, it's funny. It's absurd," Loki says.

The series, which hits streaming June 9, features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston returns and he's joined by Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

In the Heights

Anthony Ramos' Usnavi shows off his Washington Heights pride with help from the block in this boisterous clip. In the Heights arrives at theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back in a haunting look at the horror threequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film debuts in theaters and HBO Max on June 4.

Tonight, Marvel won big with WandaVision nabbing awards for Best Show, star Kathryn Hahn getting Best Villain, Elizabeth Olsen scoring Best Performance in a Show, and Best Fight for Wanda vs. Agatha. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took home Best Hero for Anthony Mackie's Falcon, and Best Duo for Falcon and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).