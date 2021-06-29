Life with this dog could get ruff...

Clifford the Big Red Dog is extremely big and incredibly red in new teaser trailer

It's a ruff life when your dog is ridiculously big and red.

In the new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, we get our first glimpse of the gigantic cinematic canine, a new movie riff on the beloved picture book character. And he's...too big? Too red? The verdict is out, but compare him with the normal-sized pups in the video above.

The film, which hits theaters Sept. 17, stars Darby Camp as Clifford's guardian, Emily Elizabeth, and British comedian Jack Whitehall as her Uncle Casey. When Emily Elizabeth wishes for her tiny pup Clifford - gifted to her by magical animal rescuer Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese) - to become big enough so bullies won't ever bother them again, her wish comes true. To staggering proportions.

Clifford is so big he breaks the scale at the vet, crushes a human-sized plastic ball in Central Park, and accidentally swallows (temporarily) a normal-sized pug.

The movie also features Kenan Thompson, Tony Hale, and David Alan Grier as the voice of Clifford. It's directed by Walt Becker (Old Dogs).

Clifford began as a children's book series in 1963. Penned by Norman Bridwell, it became so popular Clifford became the official mascot of publisher, Scholastic.

He was later adapted for the screen, most notably for a 65-episode animated PBS series from 2000-2003. A new series was launched on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. A live-action Clifford film has been in development since 2012.

