Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen make cameos in trailer for Kevin Smith's meta-comedy Clerks III

Does the just-released trailer for Clerks III tease for the most self-referential movie of all-time? Could be!

Clerks III Trevor Fehrman, Brian O'Halloran, Rosario Dawson, and Jeff Anderson in 'Clerks III' | Credit: JOHN BAER/Lionsgate

Written by Kevin Smith in the wake of the heart attack the director suffered in 2018, the film finds Jeff Anderson's Randal deciding to make a movie after the clerk survives a cardiac incident. What kind of film does he set out to make with the help of Brian O'Halloran's Dante, Rosario Dawson's Becky, and Trevor Fehrman's Elias, among others? A movie which details life at the Quick Stop store where he works, the exact same New Jersey store where Smith was working when he shot the original Clerks there three decades ago. "Everything in this script is something either me or someone I know said," Randal explains in the trailer, a statement that's easy to imagine coming out of Smith's own mouth.

The clip also features appearances from Jason Mewes' Jay and Smith's Silent Bob, the pair who were introduced to audiences in the first Clerks.

"Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2," says Randal in the trailer. "They've been here since the first movie, which was the last time they were cool, but they've been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes."

Speaking of cameos, the trailer confirms that the movie's cast includes Justin Long, Fred Armisen, and Smith's longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck.

Lionsgate and Fathom Events will be releasing Clerks III exclusively in theaters Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

Watch the trailer for Clerks III below.

