Get a first look at Camila Cabello as Cinderella in Kay Cannon's fairy-tale adaptation

If you think you know Cinderella, think again.

"I was like, 'I could retell the Cinderella story?'" writer-director Kay Cannon says of her chance to bring the classic tale to life on her own terms. "I could modernize it, and change Cinderella so that she's vocal and active?"

As it turns out, she very much could — and her fresh take on the familiar story, which stars Camila Cabello in the title role and Idina Menzel as her stepmother, will land on Amazon Prime Video later this year. EW has the first look at the storybook adaptation below.

Camila Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella' | Credit: Kerry Brown

Originally set to for a theatrical distribution by Sony, Cinderella was recently acquired by Amazon Studios for a digital release. "We are so proud of this film, and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios, who gives us the opportunity to share it safely with audiences around the world," Cannon tells EW of the move. "I cannot wait for people to watch, laugh, and sing along!"

But the first shift in the movie's history came not with its distributor, but its filmmaker's outlook: "I was someone who wasn't really that attracted to the Cinderella story," Cannon admits. "I kind of thought it was just a bunch of women being mean to each other." But when producers James Corden (who also plays a mouse-footman) and Leo Pearlman offered her the chance to rewrite the fairy tale as a musical with contemporary songs — and values — the Blockers director jumped at it.

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves," Cannon says.

Camila Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello in 'Cinderella' | Credit: Christopher Raphael

"I was just always looking for, 'What are the classic tropes, and how can I turn them on their heads?'" the filmmaker recalls of her process. One of the most fabulous changes comes in the form of a made-over fairy godmother (watch this space for more on Billy Porter's turn in the role), but "the biggest change is in Cinderella and [Nicholas Galitzine's] Prince, because Cinderella's like the alpha in this story and our Prince is a beta, and that's not normally the case — or, he evolves. In this story, everybody around Cinderella learns something from her and changes."

The film brings a change, too, for Cabello herself, for whom the iconic role marks her first major movie credit. "She's going to surprise everyone, because nobody's ever seen her act before," Cannon teases. "She's so fantastic. She's so good, and she's so natural, and just funny and beautiful and really, really talented." Sounds like the shoe fits.

Cinderella will hit Amazon Prime Video in September.

