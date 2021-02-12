Brandy dons a Cinderella gown again for a medley of the movie's musical numbers

We now have demonstrable proof Brandy still looks and sounds the same as she did in 1997.

The star of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella joined musical YouTuber Todrick Hall on Friday to perform a medley of songs from the iconic TV movie.

While it's fun to see them go back and forth singing "The Sweetest Sounds" and "In My Own Little Corner," the video really takes off when they cut to a ball scene, and we get to see Brandy don a Cinderella gown again, looking luminous as ever.

Although Hall fills in for Paolo Montalban during the "10 Minutes Ago" portion, the actor who played Prince Christopher shows up towards the end, along with costars Veanne Cox, Jason Alexander, and Bernadette Peters to help sing "Impossible." The film's king and queen, Victor Garber and Whoopi Goldberg, serve as bookends to introduce the video, and remind the audience that the film begins streaming via Disney+ on Feb. 12.

Watch the full "Cinderella Medley" video above.

