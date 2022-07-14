Chucky season 2 carves out October premiere date in announcement teaser

Prepare to get all dolled-up this Halloween season! EW can reveal that season 2 of the killer doll show Chucky will premiere on USA and Syfy at 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.

CHUCKY 'Chucky' season 2 carves out an October premiere date | Credit: SYFY/USA Network

EW can also reveal that SYFY will premiere a new show, Reginald the Vampire, at 10 p.m. Oct. 5, immediately after the first episode of Chucky season 2. The series stars Spider-Man franchise actor Jacob Batalon and is set in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres tumbles headlong into this world as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Reginald the Vampire Key Art Jacob Batalan in Reginald the Vampire | Credit: SYFY

Chucky is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe. Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson.

Watch exclusive teasers for Chucky season 2 and Reginald the Vampire below.

