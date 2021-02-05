Christopher Plummer through the years

By Lauren Morgan and EW Staff
February 05, 2021 at 04:07 PM EST

Christopher Plummer (Dec. 13, 1929-Feb. 5, 2021)

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Actor Christopher Plummer died on Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 91. With an Oscar, two Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe, he leaves behind a legacy few will ever match. Plummer's career in pictures from Broadway to Hollywood and beyond, ahead.

Toast of the Town (July 23, 1955)

Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Stage Struck (1958)

Credit: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

With Susan Strasberg. 

J.B.(July 30, 1959)

Credit: AP

As Satan in the Broadway play, J.B. 

Circa 1960

Credit: Roger Viollet/Getty Images

The Prisoner of Zenda (1961)

Credit: CBS via Getty Images
The Sound of Music (1965)

Credit: Everett Collection

With Julie Andrews

Circa 1965

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
October 22, 1971

Credit: Dove/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With is wife, actress Elaine Taylor. 

Cyrano (June 15, 1973)

Credit: Jerry Mosey/AP

During the Broadway run of Cyrano.

28th Annual Tony Awards (April 21, 1974)

Credit: Tim Boxer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Plummer with Colleen Dewhurst and Michael Moriarty at the 1974 Tony Awards. Plummer won the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Cyrano.

The Man Who Would Be King New York premiere (December 16, 1975)

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

With his wife. 

Arthur Hailey's the Moneychangers (1976)

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
During filming of Murder by Decree (July 29, 1978)

Credit: Keystone/Getty Images
August 25, 1979

Credit: Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images
July 4, 1980

Credit: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images
The Thorn Birds (1983)

Credit: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Drama League Awards Luncheon (May 5, 1988)

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage
51st Annual Tony Awards (June 1, 1997)

Credit: Adam Nadel/AP

Accepting the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in Barrymore.

Singing to Julie Andrews (June 8, 1997)

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Singing one of Andrews' favorite songs, "Edelweiss," with the cast of Victor/Victoria on Broadway as the actress took her final bow for the show. 

The Insider premiere (October 28, 1999)

Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

With his daughter Amanda Plummer

On Golden Pond (April 3, 2001)

Credit: Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images

With Julie Andrews for a live presentation of On Golden Pond for CBS

 

March 4, 2004

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images

With daughter Amanda Plummer. 

Dec. 6, 2002

Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

During a press event for Nicholas Nickleby.

May 17, 2007 

Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP
April 12, 2007 

Credit: Brian Ach/WireImage

At the Inherit the Wind opening night on Broadway after-party. 

61st Annual Tony Awards press reception (May 16, 2007)

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImag
Presenting at the 61st Tony Awards (June 10, 2007)

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Photocall for The Last StationApril 4, 2008

Credit: MICHAEL GOTTSCHALK/AFP/Getty Images

With Helen Mirren.

Outside the CTV studios (July 15, 2008)

Credit: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Toronto International Film Festival (Sept. 13, 2009)

Credit: Matt Carr/Getty Images
16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jan. 23, 2010)

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Elgin Theatre, Toronto (Dec. 15, 2010)