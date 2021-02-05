Christopher Plummer through the years
Christopher Plummer (Dec. 13, 1929-Feb. 5, 2021)
Actor Christopher Plummer died on Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 91. With an Oscar, two Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe, he leaves behind a legacy few will ever match. Plummer's career in pictures from Broadway to Hollywood and beyond, ahead.
Toast of the Town (July 23, 1955)
Stage Struck (1958)
With Susan Strasberg.
J.B.(July 30, 1959)
As Satan in the Broadway play, J.B.
Circa 1960
The Prisoner of Zenda (1961)
The Sound of Music (1965)
With Julie Andrews.
Circa 1965
October 22, 1971
With is wife, actress Elaine Taylor.
Cyrano (June 15, 1973)
During the Broadway run of Cyrano.
28th Annual Tony Awards (April 21, 1974)
Plummer with Colleen Dewhurst and Michael Moriarty at the 1974 Tony Awards. Plummer won the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Cyrano.
The Man Who Would Be King New York premiere (December 16, 1975)
With his wife.
Arthur Hailey's the Moneychangers (1976)
During filming of Murder by Decree (July 29, 1978)
August 25, 1979
July 4, 1980
The Thorn Birds (1983)
Drama League Awards Luncheon (May 5, 1988)
51st Annual Tony Awards (June 1, 1997)
Accepting the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role in Barrymore.
Singing to Julie Andrews (June 8, 1997)
Singing one of Andrews' favorite songs, "Edelweiss," with the cast of Victor/Victoria on Broadway as the actress took her final bow for the show.
The Insider premiere (October 28, 1999)
With his daughter Amanda Plummer.
On Golden Pond (April 3, 2001)
With Julie Andrews for a live presentation of On Golden Pond for CBS.
March 4, 2004
With daughter Amanda Plummer.
Dec. 6, 2002
During a press event for Nicholas Nickleby.
May 17, 2007
April 12, 2007
At the Inherit the Wind opening night on Broadway after-party.
61st Annual Tony Awards press reception (May 16, 2007)
Presenting at the 61st Tony Awards (June 10, 2007)
Photocall for The Last StationApril 4, 2008
With Helen Mirren.