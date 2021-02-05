Ridley Scott, Chris Evans, more pay tribute to Christopher Plummer: 'What an unbelievable loss'

The entire Hollywood community is mourning the loss of legendary actor Christopher Plummer, who died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Tony-winning actor's film, television, and theater career spanned more than half a century after becoming a worldwide star thanks to his most famous role as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 musical film The Sound of Music, but he also gained popular and critical acclaim for his roles in the 2011 film Beginners (for which he became, at age 82, the oldest actor ever to win an Academy Award), Knives Out, 2017's All the Money in the World (in which he replaced Kevin Spacey), The Insider, and many more.

Following the news of his death, Ridley Scott — who directed Plummer in All the Money in the World — and his wife, Giannina Scott, released a statement saying that "he will be missed."

"What a guy. What a talent. What a life," Scott says. "And I was fortunate enough to work with him less than two years ago and had a wonderful experience. My heartfelt condolences go to [Plummer's wife] Elaine [Taylor]."

Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in Knives Out, said losing Plummer "is truly heartbreaking."

"What an unbelievable loss," he wrote on Twitter. "Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent."

The official Twitter account for The Sound of Music shared a video of Plummer from the iconic film. "We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer's passing," the tweet reads. "His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."

The Academy's official Twitter account also shared a moving tribute to the legendary actor. "Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music to Harlan Thrombey in Knives Out. He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for Beginners. He will be missed."

Other actors and celebrities also shared their condolences on Twitter.