Cillian Murphy plays the inventor of the atomic bomb in the upcoming film, which features a star-studded ensemble and, well, lots of fire.

The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer wonders 'if we can be trusted with such a weapon'

Get ready to stare into the sun. A full-length trailer for Oppenheimer makes clear that Christopher Nolan's upcoming film will gaze into the cosmic energy of nuclear fission as it tells the story of the invention of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leading theoretical physicist of the Manhattan Project and "father of the atomic bomb." The new trailer finds him pondering a nuclear future — and he doesn't exactly sound happy about it.

"We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us," Murphy's Oppenheimer says in narration, over footage of explosions and the desert location of the Los Alamos Laboratory. "They won't fear it until they understand it, and they won't understand it until they use it."

OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan directing 'Oppenheimer.' | Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

More Oppenheimer footage can be seen in a sneak peek playing before IMAX showings of Avatar: The Way of Water. That footage includes dialogue with Damon, and makes clear that the film will oscillate between color photography and black-and-white.

As an indication of why the explosions in this Oppenheimer trailer look so terrifyingly majestic, Nolan recently revealed that he and his team recreated a nuclear explosion "without the use of computer graphics."

Oppenheimer is currently set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023 — the same day as Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which also just released its first trailer.

