Time for Tenet: Behind the scenes of Christopher Nolan's top-secret movie

The cast and crew spent seven weeks shooting material in Estonia — longer than many films’ entire shooting schedule — including an elaborate car-chase sequence. “It’s funny, I did one day’s training for the stunt driving,” says Pattinson. “I thought that I wasn’t going to be doing any stunt driving in it, but then I ended up doing tons and tons. I remember doing one sequence where me and John David are in a BMW with an IMAX camera rigged on the hood, which means you can’t see anything through the windscreen, basically. And also, if you turn even slightly too much to the left or right, the rig hits the road, which is kind of terrifying. John David’s turning to me and saying, ‘Are you, like, a stunt driver or something? Have you rehearsed this?’ Under normal circumstances you wouldn’t really be allowed to do this. But Chris has so much control over the set, you get to do the actual fun stuff, which normally would be reserved for experts and not people who can’t even parallel park.” (Lest anyone have any concerns about the safety on-set, “Rob is being typically cheeky and self-deprecating,” says Nolan. “His day of 'stunt training' was actually a day of ability assessment by our stunt team who found him to be an excellent driver more than capable of safely performing the required shots, none of which, for the record were as difficult as parallel parking.”)