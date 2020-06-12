Christopher Nolan's Tenet release bumped to July 31

Fans eagerly awaiting Christopher Nolan's latest mind-bending blockbuster Tenet will have to wait just a bit longer.

The film, which had been holding steady to its original release date of July 17 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that had pushed back the premieres of virtually all other upcoming movies, will now hit theaters on July 31.

In lieu of Tenet, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Friday that it intends to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nolan’s Inception with a special theatrical re-release on July 17. The event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Tenet, as well as an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement. "It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Per usual, Nolan has kept the major plot points of Tenet close to the vest. Trailers for the secretive project so far reveal the film's protagonist, John David Washington, learning that he must fight for the world's survival, armed with a single word: Tenet.

The twisty film, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, promises to involve a concept known as "time inversion."