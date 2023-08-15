Christopher Nolan comes out as a Talladega Nights superfan, calls it one of 'the great comedies'

During the Oppenheimer press tour, the acclaimed director was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show when he was asked what his "remote drop movie" was. In other words, the movie that makes him drop the remote and keep watching when he's channel surfing and sees it on TV.

Starting with an expected response of acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick (telling EW of his admiration of the director in 2013), Nolan added that "some of the great comedies, too" are remote drops for him, citing Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby as his prime example. "I'm never gonna be able to switch that up," he said of the Adam McKay-directed comedy, which stars Will Ferrell as the titular NASCAR superstar.

Christopher Nolan; Will Ferrell in 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty; Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The host asked further, "Really? The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a Christopher Nolan remote drop, is that what you're saying?"

"If you ain't first, you're last," the director responded, quoting one of the film's most memorable lines.

When asked if Ferrell is aware of Nolan's affinity for the film, the director quipped, "He does now."

Nolan is known for making films that are very different than Talladega Nights, including his most recent, Oppenheimer. The film, about the creator and creation of the atomic bomb, captured the zeitgeist this summer as one-half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon and has to-date earned nearly $650 million at the worldwide box office.

