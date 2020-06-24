Christopher Nolan movie watch party will be hosted inside Fortnite

Fortnite type Video Games

In the tradition of Christopher Nolan's dream-within-a-dream concept in Inception and whatever time business is going on in the upcoming Tenet, here's another trippy idea: movie inside a video game.

This Friday, June 26, Fortnite will play host to "Movie Nite," a virtual watch party featuring one of Nolan's movies from inside the game.

At the end of May, the popular Battle Royale-fueled video game held a virtual event where players gathered in the same virtual space as their avatars to watch the debut of the latest trailer for Nolan's Tenet on a virtual screen. (A screen within a screen. Inception screen!) It was first revealed during that premiere that a watch party like this would be happening sometime this summer. On Wednesday, just days ahead of set date, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, announced one of three Nolan films would be screened in its entirety during the watch party: Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. Which film will depend on the player's region.

"Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging," reads a blog entry from the Fortnite team. "As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible. The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings."

According to an online listing of showtimes, Fortnite players in the United States will be treated to Inception with three separate screening times on Friday: 8 a.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, and 11:55 p.m. ET. Players in the United Kingdom and Canada will get The Prestige starting at 12 p.m. ET.; and players in Brazil, Chile, and India will get the first installment of Nolan's Batman trilogy at 4 a.m. ET. More local screen times and film selections can be found on the Fortnite site.

Fortnite previously played host to virtual concerts and DJ sets within the digital landscape of the game. Hip-hop star Travis Scott debuted a new track during one such event in April. On Tuesday, it was announced that Diplo would return for another Fortnite concert to perform his album Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with special guests Young Thug and Noah Cyrus. But this is the first time Fortnite will show an entire movie within the game.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the last virtual screening of Inception will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. The official Fortnite listing has since been updated to reflect 11:55 p.m. ET.

Related content: