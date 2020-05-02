Christopher Lloyd recalls favorite scene and more from Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Who Framed Roger Rabbit type Movie genre Animated

Christopher Lloyd has no qualms about giving kids nightmares for decades with his performance in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

In a Twitter Q&A on Friday, the actor recalled working on the groundbreaking 1988 film, in which he played the villainous Judge Doom. Asked what his favorite scene from the film was, Lloyd cited the unnerving moment in which his character kills an adorable cartoon shoe by dropping it into a vat of the toon-killing substance "Dip."

"I know that's mean and cruel, and lots of people have said it gave them nightmares," Lloyd noted. "But the first Disney films I ever saw, like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, etc., there was always a horrible moment, and I would have nightmares. So, it's kind of payback."

?s=20

The actor also shared other anecdotes from the production of Roger Rabbit, saying it was his idea to have Judge Doom — who, spoiler alert, is a cartoon character (or "toon") in disguise — never blink. "A toon doesn't have to blink their eyes... I mean, they're not human. So I just felt Judge Doom should never blink. It makes him even more ominous, more scary," Lloyd explained, adding, "I just loved to find little things that make him even more evil."

Lloyd, who also played eccentric scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, briefly discussed that project as well, noting the only prop he ever kept from a film was a shirt Doc Brown wore in Back to the Future Part III. He also recalled working with director Robert Zemeckis on the trilogy and Roger Rabbit, saying that the filmmaker is "fabulous."

"He's a genius with technology. In all his films, there's some high-end, specialized technology involved. And he just eats that stuff up," Lloyd said. "And also, some directors, actors have a problem talking to, because there are two different kinds of mindsets. But you can sit down with Bob anytime, and he just makes himself available to talk about acting problems."

Lloyd recently appeared in an episode of Disney's new series Prop Culture focusing on props and costumes from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The series, along with the film, is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related content: