Lloyd appears in a teaser for the stage show that's coming to New York's Winter Garden Theatre.

Christopher Lloyd reunites with DeLorean time machine to reveal Back to the Future Broadway musical

Great Scott! The most iconic DeLorean ever created is pulling up to Broadway for a Back to the Future musical.

Christopher Lloyd, who starred in the 1985 Robert Zemeckis-directed movie classic as time-traveling scientist Doc Brown, revealed the news in a new teaser in which he reunites with the film series' legendary, era-hopping vehicle. The clip (below) opens with Roger Bart reprising the role of Brown, whom he portrayed during the Back to the Future musical's London run.

"I don't know, a used car, huh? Looks like it's got about 3 million miles on it, and all this stainless steel. Great Scott! Can this thing really do 88?" Bart says as he approaches the DeLorean. Lloyd then appears, asking Bart to trust him on the car's capabilities.

"Alright, I'll take it for a test drive. The Winter Garden Theatre, on Broadway! I'll be back in no time," Bart promises, before Lloyd replies: "I doubt it. I think you're going to be at the Winter Garden for a long time."

Bart and Hugh Coles are the only actors from the British show currently set to make the jump to the American version as Brown and George McFly, respectively. Casting for Marty McFly — the role originated by Michael J. Fox in the first movie — has yet to be announced.

Back to the Future: The Musical first debuted in the United Kingdom on March 11, 2020, though it closed several days later amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was revived in London last year, en route to winning an Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

BACK TO THE FUTURE, from left, Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future' | Credit: Everett Collection

Bob Gale, who co-wrote and co-produced the Back to the Future film trilogy, worked on the musical's book, which also includes music by the films' composer, Alan Silvestri, with additional song work by Glen Ballard. Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown) will direct, per the New York Times.

Upon its release in 1985, Back to the Future grossed $388 million at the global box office and spawned two sequels, with Part II (1989) and Part III (1990) bringing the entire series' worldwide ticket sales to just over $975 million.

Back to the Future: The Musical performances begin on June 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content: