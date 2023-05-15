Christopher Lloyd wouldn't mind taking the DeLorean for a spin one more time.

During a recent interview with Variety, the Back to the Future star addressed the possibility of a reboot of the beloved franchise, which has so far remained untouched in Hollywood. "I would love to do a sequel," Lloyd said. "But I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes. But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen."

Lloyd feels more than ready to jump right back into Doc Brown's shoes — and it's largely because of his fondness for costar Michael J. Fox and their working relationship. "There was a certain ease between us," he said. "I didn't have to struggle to get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fit. And it's never stopped. I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc."

Fox, meanwhile, isn't quite so ready to slip back into Marty McFly's puffy red vest. "I don't think it needs to be," Fox said. "I think Bob [Zemeckis] and Bob [Gale] have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

Still, he says he's not "fanatical" about the issue. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

BACK TO THE FUTURE, Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, 1985, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future | Credit: Universal/Everett

Since this is a time-travel movie that we're talking about, let's rewind to 1990, after Back To The Future Part III wrapped and the trilogy completed. Did it occur to the studio to keep up with the adventures of Marty? Fox isn't totally sure, but for him personally, it may not have made a difference. "I'm sure somebody thought about it," Fox said. "But I was in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point, so I don't know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after 'Part Three' had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them."

The beloved actor, now 61, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at just 29. This was in 1991, just after the Back to The Future trilogy concluded. At the time, doctors warned that he may only have 10 years left to work. "It's such a shitty disease," Fox recently said. "I didn't want to think about it. I didn't want to deal with it. It didn't fit my story. I just shut down."

Fox revisits the way his Parkinson's diagnosis collided with his stardom in "Still," a new documentary on Apple TV+. When speaking with EW about the film, Fox recalled a "famous story" among his family about when he embraced his Back to the Future performance.

"A few Christmases ago, we were in the living room decorating the tree," he said. "I went to the kitchen to get some cookies or something, and when I didn't come back after like 20 minutes or so, they said, 'Michael, where the hell are you?' And I had stopped in front of the TV because I saw the opening scene from Back to the Future, and I hadn't watched it since 1986. So, I watched the movie. All the kids came in and watched me watch Back to the Future. Then they got bored and left. I said to Tracy — it's the first time I ever said, 'You know what? I'm pretty good in this movie.'"

He added, "I said to [Tracy], 'No, I never really gave myself credit for being involved in this movie.' So I didn't mean I'm good like I'm a great actor. I meant I'm good like I followed; I remembered the dance steps that I needed to do, to move a great movie along."

