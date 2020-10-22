Dolly Parton is angelic in first Christmas on the Square trailer

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Parton's Christmas on the Square and it's as stuffed full of festive fun as a stocking on Christmas morning. Directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen , the festive flick also features Christine Baranski , Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason , Josh Segarra, and — wait for it — 14 original songs by Parton.

Besides a whole lot of singing and dancing, Christmas on the Square sees a rich, nasty Scrooge-like woman, Regina Fuller (Baranski), return to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — and she decides her tenants have to be out by Christmas Eve. Of course, the power of Christmas spirit can overcome even the grumpiest holiday hater, and with the help actual angel (Parton), the frost around Regina's heart starts to thaw.